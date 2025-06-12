Bread bakeries could more easily manage allergens until a couple of years ago when sesame became a major allergen. That’s not always the case today.

Those pesky seeds always seem to find a way to hide in the nooks and crannies throughout the operation and especially in bread or bun slicing and packaging systems.

In the past, bakeries dedicated one line to allergens and another for products without them. With sesame seeds, multi-plant operators may dedicate an entire facility as allergen-free, noted Simon Roy-Croteau, product team leader, AMF PackTech, a part of AMF Bakery Systems.

He suggested that bakeries invest in allergen detection systems, develop protocols for regular cleaning and sanitation and, most importantly, create training programs for employees.

Bernardo Zermeno, marketing director, Rexfab, urged bakeries to follow validated cleaning protocols and allergen-control procedures as a part of their sanitation standard operating procedures.

Such a program will ensure effective sanitation, especially when supported by regular visual inspections and other verification methods.

He added slicers and baggers should be designed to minimize harborage points and allow for easier cleaning access. Stainless steel conveyors and quick-disassemble components can reduce contamination risks and improve overall sanitation.

Overall, today’s baggers are designed with sanitation in mind.

“Fewer bakeries have an air nozzle at the bagger anymore and at the slicer. You just can’t blow sesame seeds around and not have any idea where they go,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. “More bakeries are doing vacuum cleanup and hoping the bagger and slicer are designed so these seeds and crumbs fall out of them easier onto the floor or catch pans.”

He said the company now offers a belt-driven bagger that eliminates oiling and greasing chains and uses less compressed air, which can be expensive.

“We put much more thought into sanitation, longevity and noise, which is a big deal in some bakeries,” he pointed out. “Using belt drives and servo motors really makes the operation quieter and the bakery environment better for the people who work there.”

Josh Becker, bakery and confection segment manager, Harpak-Ulma, recommended bakers look for packaging systems with open access for cleaning during changeovers along with easily removable machine guards and rails during sanitation.

He pointed out a hygienically designed machine should allow breadcrumbs and other product particles to fall into a catch tray and not build up on the machine.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sliced Bread Packaging, click here.