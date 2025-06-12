When Kurt Seagrist arrived at CraftMark Bakery in Indianapolis in 2022, he found many positives. The 345,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is smartly designed and nearly fully automated, and the company has longstanding partnerships with customers in foodservice and retail.

“Food safety, food quality, operational excellence and operating leverage in the marketplace equal great customer strategic relationships. That’s really what we’re embarking on. That’s what drew me to the company,” said Seagrist, CraftMark’s chief executive officer since December 2022. “Along with a great team and the beginning of a great culture.”

During the pandemic, the company was relying on temporary labor for more than 50% of its workforce. But that number has dropped to zero as the company has prioritized its baker values, which encourage responsibility and empower employees to speak up when they see a problem or a better solution. The company currently employs more than 400 people.

“We lean on our baker values,” said Tim Pollard, plant manager. “That is the cornerstone of our business. We have a safety-first quality-always mentality but anchored in that is our baker values. That’s our guiding light of how we do business here.”

The private label bakery opened 10 years ago and has strong partnerships with several leading quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and in-store bakery brands, and leaders see it as a young company that’s poised for growth.

“We’re going to foundationally build on other partnerships outside of the ones already in the building, both on the foodservice and retail side,” Seagrist said. “Whether it’s QSR, fast casual dining or anything like it, you’re going to see a large transformation of this organization as it continues to grow and develop. It’s just getting started.”

CraftMark Bakery was incorporated at the end of 2013 as Specialty Bakery and broke ground soon after on the greenfield bakery that sits just minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport. The company began shipping products in February 2015. It was originally 225,000 square feet with lines for proof-and-bake breads, frozen cookie dough and ready-to-eat (RTE) flatbreads.

Expansion quickly followed with another line then a facility addition in 2018, which added 120,000 square feet to the bakery. The company changed its name in 2016 to CraftMark Bakery.

“Through 2019, we were continuing to build the bakery,” said Jim Zakian, executive vice president and bakery co-founder, who led the design of the plant. “The ready-to-eat cookie line was the last one installed. We started up right before COVID in December 2019. It was the first time since 2015 that we weren’t building in the bakery. During that time, we were growing, but every year was a new startup.”

Each of the seven processing lines — two for frozen cookie dough, two for frozen bread dough, a pre-deposited muffin (PDM) batter line, an RTE flatbread line and RTE cookie line — is in its own room with its own air circulation system, which has provided a host of benefits for the bakery.

“Jim was a bit ahead of his time,” said Mike Bartikoski, chief operating officer. “FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act) really hadn’t hit with the kind of force and impact it was going to have across the industry when we first built the bakery. Having the space to do the individual rooms with insulated sandwich panels on all sides, including a walkable and interstitial space above allowed us to really focus on that food-safe design. That became very well recognized in the early stages, so when the expansion came, preserving that was both part and parcel of the original intent and letting us know it was very attractive to customers.”

The segregated rooms are behind locked doors that can only be accessed by authorized personnel, further ensuring food safety and quality at the SQF-certified bakery, as well as worker safety.

“It allows us to have complete segregation when it comes to doing our sanitation process,” said Meaghan Meyer, senior vice president, quality and food safety. “Any kind of allergens we’re running, they’re all contained in their individual spaces. Employees don’t cross lines, so there’s a high level of control.”

The separation helped maintain safety during COVID, although the company struggled with retention, forcing it to rely on temporary labor.

“The big impact from COVID was the workforce turnover,” Bartikoski said. “We’d gotten to as much as 60% to 70% temporary workforce. We had such high turnover with all of the incentives, all of the fear people had about being in a workplace. It was constant turnover, and that was really the big issue. That probably peaked in 2021.”

Through it all, the company maintained its customer base and kept operating.

“We didn’t lose any customers during that period, which truly reflects the strength of our people, processes, and unwavering commitment to food safety and quality,” said Liz Rayo, senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “This is especially impressive considering we produce food for some of the world’s leading brands in the QSR, fast casual and retail sectors.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on CraftMark Bakery, click here.