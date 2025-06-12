The baking industry is experiencing an incredible pace of change since the last International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) in 2022. Whether it’s consumer trends, supply chain, government regulations or labor, it seems like bakers and their suppliers are fielding change from every side as they approach IBIE 2025, held Sept. 13-17 in Las Vegas. That pace doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

“The industry and current situation is very dynamic,” said Mark Hotze, vice president North America, Corbion, and member of the IBIE 2025 planning committee. “The pace of change has increased dramatically. With tariffs impacting supply chains for crucial commodities like ingredients and metal, both bakers and suppliers are critically evaluating the best strategies to navigate the future.”

On the ingredient and formulating side, Hotze also expects conversations and education sessions at IBIE will revolve around things like clean label ingredients and how the baking industry is preparing for potential shifts in the regulatory landscape.

“Consumers are showing a greater interest in healthier eating and in understanding things like ingredient functionality and food origin information. Suppliers can be key partners for bakers in how to navigate and address this demand,” he said.

On the trends side of product development, consumers continue to look for convenience as well as added nutrition. GLP-1 and other weight-loss drugs have brought functional nutrition to the forefront of product development conversations.

In addition to these consumer-facing trends and demands, Hotze said there are internal formulating questions that will be asked at IBIE 2025 as well, such as extending shelf life and reducing waste.

“A baker might want their keto loaf to be mold-free for the life of that product,” Hotze explained. “Or they might be looking to manage or improve their operational efficiencies and process tolerance.”

Sustainability also remains a key component of their purchasing decisions, even as tariffs have taken center stage. Consumers, however, are looking for authentic sustainability efforts from companies and are on the lookout for greenwashing, or ineffective sustainability initiatives.

“Having a sustainability platform is table stakes,” Hotze said. “Ingredient suppliers and bakers are most successful when they walk the sustainability journey together to make sure we’re doing the right things from an authenticity standpoint.”

Bakers attending IBIE 2025 will have a lot of questions for ingredient suppliers regarding supply chain traceability, clean label, functional nutrition, process optimization and genuine sustainability programs. Hotze was quick to point out that even with the uncertainty and rapid pace of change the industry is experiencing, IBIE 2025 will be the critical meeting point for bakers and suppliers to collaborate to find a path forward.

“IBIE is the place bakers want to go for answers to those questions, whether it’s how tariffs are impacting the industry or the science behind baked goods,” he said. “It’s where you want to be to have the latest information and get your questions answered.”