WASHINGTON — On the heels of SNAC International’s annual Legislative Summit, women in the snack industry met for the organization’s second in-person Women in Snacks (WinS) Summit for networking and professional development in Washington, DC, June 4-5. With regulatory changes in the air and on the minds of food professionals, Maggie Sommers Gentile, partner, Food Directions, moderated a panel of female leaders in the industry about the intersection of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) talking points and their professional and personal lives. The panel included Dulcinea Freymoyer, vice president, marketing, Reading Bakery Systems (RBS); Cindy Kuester, vice president of sales, Snak King Corp., City of Industry, Calif.; and Sarah Shebesta, vice president, commercial excellence, Shearer’s Foods, Massillon, Ohio.

While few mandatory regulatory changes have been implemented at the federal level from Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the MAHA Report, released at the end May, has given more shape to President Trump’s agenda around food and nutrition.

“We’re seeing Secretary Kennedy and others in the administration and Washington talk about nutrition but not in the traditional sense that dietitians think about nutrition; it’s not about nutrients,” Sommers Gentile said. “It’s a movement back to whole foods, to ingredients that are grown from the ground and away from ultra-processed foods. That poses some unique challenges to the snack industry and the people working in this space.”

The report tied the consumption of ultra-processed food to chronic childhood disease and claimed that ultra-processed grains, sugars and fats have driven nutrient depletion, higher caloric intake and food additive consumption, according to reporting by Russell Redman, senior editor, Milling & Baking News.

Kuester said she found the report to be confusing with some of its findings backed by sound science and other claims less well supported.

“It’s confusing and easy to feel guilty when you’re looking at this,” she said. “Personally, I try to follow the science, but sometimes the messaging feels more driven by fear than clear, settled facts — and that can be concerning.”

Shebesta lamented the politicization of nutrition policy and the science behind it.

“We learn new things through science, so we need to make sure that our leaders who are guiding what’s right and wrong are doing so in a science-based way,” she said. “As a mom, as a citizen, there is some concern: Are we supporting the right research and scientists to help us make decisions?”

Lack of understanding about the food system from both consumers, legislators and regulators was a concern from all three panelists, who discussed ways the industry could retell its story.

“It’s incredible how much work, research and thought goes into making better snacks, like the work we’ve done and are still doing to lower sodium in snacks. Kuester said.

“We have the science, but that’s not sexy, that’s not sticking with people,” she said. “As we learned today, imagery is important, so maybe we’re approaching it wrong We need to be able to tell our story about how we won’t be able to feed the world. The world doesn’t produce enough avocado oil to change our formulations tomorrow. And, to make the changes, even over time, raises the cost of food. Meanwhile I haven’t seen proof that these seed oils actually cause inflammation.”

Freymoyer agreed, saying she enjoys telling people about her work at RBS, which builds and supplies equipment for snack manufacturing. It gives people a window into how their food is made, one they often find fascinating.

“We all know about the innovation and the money and the effort that goes into making sure our food is safe, but consumers don’t hear that,” she said. “It doesn’t get beyond these walls, so we need to tell that story in a larger way that reaches everyone on the outside.”

As far as regulation and legislation in Washington, Shebesta noted that the industry is willing to meet regulatory demands that are being considered, such as sodium targets, but that the compliance process should be more collaborative.

“We need to continue to support the science whether it’s from the corporations themselves or the Food & Drug Administration or United States Department of Agriculture to guide those decisions,” she said. “We are willing to adapt and accommodate new guidelines, but we need clarity, we need science-backed guidance and we need a plan.”