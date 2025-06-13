Icon Foods launched FibRefine 3.0 and Organic FibRefine 3.5, two ingredient solutions that maximize fiber content and minimize the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort, according to the company.

“The beauty of FibRefine 3.0 and Organic FibRefine 3.5 lies in their versatility and functionality,” said Thom King, chief innovations officer at Icon Foods. “By harnessing the distinct advantages of each fiber, these synergistic blends elevate food and beverage formulations while optimizing overall product performance. This is due to the varied rate of metabolization coupled with the pathway each compound is metabolized by the microbiota, allowing for maximum fiber content without digestive discomfort. These blends provide an extremely functional, scalable solution for formulators looking to create high-fiber, low-sugar products.”

Icon’s FibRefine 3.0 and Organic FibRefine 3.5 use a trio of carefully selected and optimally proportioned fibers that metabolize and ferment at different rates, which allows manufacturers to add up to 15 grams of fiber per serving without triggering gastrointestinal distress that can occur with single-fiber formulations. These proprietary blends are roughly 30% as sweet as sugar and complement clean label natural sweeteners such as Reb M stevia. Icon’s FibRefine blends are versatile for applications including baked goods and snack bars.

