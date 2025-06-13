NEW YORK — Warehouse retailer Sam’s Club – a subsidiary of Walmart Inc. – introduced pizza delivery to its customers in May. The company’s private-label Member’s Mark 16” hot-baked pizza was already available to in-store shoppers, but Sam’s Club saw an opportunity to use pizza delivery to boost its existing e-commerce platform.

Speaking at the recent Evercore Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City, Todd Sears, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Sam’s Club, said so far, the experiment has been a success.

“We had this idea like, ‘Hey, we’re doing so much in delivery. Why don’t we start delivering pizzas. Can we even do it?’” Sears said. “Pizza delivery has been incredible and has exceeded our expectations, meaning we quickly rolled it out to all 600 (club stores). What’s surprising is the average value of a pizza order is 10-times the price of the pizza. People are adding other things to their basket.

“The other thing that’s interesting is that with a significant percentage of the total orders, members are choosing to pay for delivery through the express (option). They want the faster delivery. So, the value on the pizza is so big. They’re willing to pay that extra money to have it delivered that much faster.”

Sears added that for many members who choose pizza delivery through the express option ($8 in addition to the standard $12 delivery fee, plus $8.98 for the pizza) “it’s the first time they’ve done delivery or express and so pizza is introducing members to these channels. And we’ve learned on the Walmart side, when they get introduced to these channels, they don’t go back.”

Sears said Sam’s Club’s e-commerce business is currently 17% of the business unit’s sales (excluding fuel), which is up 300 basis points in a year. “That’s pretty good growth when you think about the total mix. It grew 27% last quarter, and it’s been growing in the 20s for quite a few quarters in a row,” he said, adding that delivery grew 160% for the company during its 2026 fiscal year first quarter (ended April 30, 2025), and that Sam’s Club as a whole has grown 50% over the past five years.

“We believe the future of club retail is (omnichannel),” Sears said. “That’s why we’re investing heavily in omni. You can’t be an omni club unless you’re digital. And digital, in our context is multi-faceted … It’s allowing members to choose how, where and when they want to shop – it all kind of works together.”