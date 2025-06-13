Formost Fuji launched its FW3400 CXIIs Flow Wrapper. With simplified controls and an intuitive, tablet-like design, the flow wrapper is easy to operate, reducing training time and enhancing productivity, according to the company. The FW3400 CXIIs Flow Wrapper ensures products are wrapped with a quality seal every time.

“Not only is this a high-quality horizontal wrapper, but it is also at a price point that makes it very attractive to markets we have not touched before,” explained Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. “By standardizing on options and build configuration, we can take advantage of building multiple units at a time, keeping the cost down and making lead times very favorable.”

Constructed from high-quality materials, the FW3400 CXIIs Flow Wrapper is built to withstand the demands of daily use, ensuring longevity and consistent performance. The FW3400 CXIIs Flow Wrapper incorporates features typically found in high-end models, providing top-tier capabilities at a fraction of the cost.

