MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has a goal: to provide access to healthier diets to as many people as possible through whole grains and plant-based ingredients.

To achieve its goal, Grupo Bimbo said it is focused on two initiatives: to massify the consumption of whole grains and strengthen innovation.

Grupo Bimbo’s efforts on both initiatives are described in detail as part of its 2024 annual report, titled “actions that transform.”

As part of its initiative to massify the consumption of whole grains Grupo Bimbo said it is encouraging more households to consume its whole grain bread. The company has set a goal to reach 100 million households with whole grain bread by 2030, which would be the same number of consumers as it currently reaches with its white bread products. At the end of 2024, more than 89 million households consumed some of the company’s whole grain products, Grupo Bimbo said.

In 2025, Grupo Bimbo said it hopes to increase household penetration of whole grain products by 5 percentage points, “thus closing the gap with white breads through tasty products at affordable prices and available at points of sale.” Also in 2025, Grupo Bimbo said it will spread the benefits of consuming whole grains for health and for the planet.

“The consumption of whole grains is directly linked to people’s health,” Grupo Bimbo said in the report. “These help prevent diseases, improve digestion, and promote better health overall. At Grupo Bimbo, we have the opportunity to be the main source of whole grains for everyone through our breads. By developing this segment through superior products, as well as effective communication about their dietary benefits, and simplifying our products’ accessibility, we can achieve greater competitiveness in the market.

“We want to be prepared for the future. Consumers are increasingly looking to consume healthy products, so innovation will help us have a distinctive and attractive portfolio to meet their constantly evolving needs. It is essential to ensure that all organizations have a basic, solid, and healthy portfolio in each category, considering the possibility of replicating successful stories identified in different geographies.”

Innovation will play a key role in Grupo Bimbo meeting its goal of increasing whole grain consumption. The company said it has taken several steps to innovate and improve its products to meet consumer needs, including updating the format of its bread, transitioning from a square slice to a more rounded format.

“This results in a larger slice, which enhances consumer perception,” Grupo Bimbo said.

Communication also is central in Grupo Bimbo’s mission to grow whole grain consumption. In its report, Grupo Bimbo said 84% of worldwide consumers are familiar with the concept of whole grains. In nine countries, consumers surveyed said they understood that multigrain or whole grain bread are a source of whole grains, and in almost all the countries consumers said Grupo Bimbo’s products were the preferred whole grain bread option.

“Therefore, to achieve our goals, it is necessary to promote the dissemination of messages that educate our consumers about the importance of consuming whole grains,” the company said.

In 2024, Grupo Bimbo launched a “Feel good with whole grains” communication campaign in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay. The campaign is being extended to more countries in 2025. As part of the campaign, Grupo Bimbo said it is including messaging on packaging about the benefits of whole grains, including that whole grains are rich in fiber, which helps improve digestive health. Other whole grain benefit call outs on packaging include the fact they help you feel full and help maintain energy levels, Grupo Bimbo said.