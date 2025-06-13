WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its June 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report lowered its forecast of 2024-25 sugar deliveries for human consumption for the second consecutive month, and carried that lower forecast into 2025-26, resulting in slightly higher ending stocks-to-use ratios for both years amid mostly minor adjustments to supply.

Sugar deliveries for human consumption were forecast at 12,125,000 short tons, raw value, down 25,000 tons from May after a 90,000-ton reduction in May from April. The lower 2024-25 delivery forecast was carried into 2025-26. If realized, 2024-25 deliveries for human consumption will be down 2.4% from 2023-24 and down 2.8% from 2022-23. Other sugar use forecasts (exports, “other” and miscellaneous) all were unchanged from May.

Sugar production in 2024-25 was forecast at 9,291,000 tons, down 20,036 tons from May, with beet sugar production at 5,318,000 tons, down 16,000 tons, and cane sugar at 3,973,000 tons, down 4,000 tons. The changes in 2024-25 sugar production leaves beet sugar record high but pulls total sugar production down to the third largest on record, after 2023-24 and 2017-18. Sugar production for 2025-26 was forecast at 9,254,000 tons, down 30,889 tons from May, including beet sugar at 5,150,000 tons, down 29,750 tons, and cane sugar at 4,104,000 tons, down 1,139 tons (all in Florida).

Sugar imports in 2024-25 were forecast at 2,953,000 tons, up 8,621 tons from May due to a like increase in high-tier imports at 724,000 tons. Imports from Mexico were unchanged at 497,000 tons. Sugar imports for 2025-26 were basically unchanged from May at 2,474,000 tons, with other program, Mexico and high-tier all unchanged. It should be noted that the estimate does not yet include the specialty and refined sugar tariff rate quota of about 231,000 tons, which isn’t included until announced at a later date.

Total sugar supply in 2024-25 was forecast at 14,375,000 tons, down 12,000 tons from May. Total sugar use in 2024-25 was forecast at 12,330,000 tons, down 25,000 tons from May. Ending stocks were forecast at 2,045,000 tons, up 13,585 tons from May, with the ending stocks-to-use ratio at 16.6%, up from 16.4% in May and equal to that of 2023-24.

Total sugar supply in 2025-26 was projected at 13,773,000 tons, down 18,000 tons from May. Total sugar use in 2025-26 was projected at 12,330,000 tons, down 25,000 tons from May and the same as in 2024-25. Ending stocks were projected at 1,443,000 tons, up 7,000 tons from May, with the ending stocks-to-use ratio in 2025-26 projected at 11.7%, up from 11.6% in May. When the roughly 231,000 tons of specialty and refined TRQ sugar are included, the ending stocks-to-use ratio would be 13.6%, up from 13.5% in May.

For Mexico, the USDA forecast 2024-25 sugar production at 4,774,000 tonnes, actual weight, down 37,000 tonnes from May. Imports were forecast at 175,000 tonnes, down 14,000 tonnes. Exports were forecast at 743,000 tonnes, up 20,000 tonnes from May. Domestic use was forecast at 4,553,000 tonnes, down 61,000 tonnes (erasing a like increase in May from April). Ending stocks for 2024-25 were forecast at 1,071,000 tonnes, down 10,000 tonnes from May and down 347,000 tonnes from 2023-24.

Projections for Mexico for 2025-26 included production at 5,094,000 tonnes, unchanged from May, imports at 142,000 tonnes, unchanged, domestic use at 4,569,000 tonnes, unchanged, and exports at 657,000 tonnes, down 10,000 tonnes. With lower beginning stocks and lower exports offsetting, 2025-26 ending stocks were unchanged at 1,081,000 tonnes.

“Ending stocks of 150,000 tonnes of below 99.2 polarity are still expected to be available for export to the United States in the first quarter (October-December) of 2025,26,” the USDA said.

The USDA said October-April consumption of high-fructose corn syrup in Mexico was 974,000 tonnes, dry basis, up 111,000 tons, or 12.9%, from the same period a year earlier. Forecast consumption for all of 2024-25 was 1,570,000 tonnes, unchanged from May but down 29,000 tonnes, or 1.8%, from 2023-24, with projected 2025-26 HFCS consumption unchanged from May and from 2024-25 at 1,570,000 tonnes.