Diosna mixers ensure optimal dough properties for better taste and efficient production. The Wendel mixers feature two counter-rotating, robust Wendel kneading attachments for dough and masses. These attachments rotate in opposite directions. Inserted from above, they achieve higher efficiency and reduce dough mixing time. The kneading tools are made of stainless steel and all constructed and assembled in Osnabrück, Germany. The mixer can work bread doughs, sourdoughs, pizza doughs or mix masses for cereal or protein bars.

