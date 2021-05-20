LUNA, the women-centric brand by Clif Bar & Company, Emeryville, Calif., has launched a new line of bars made to stand out. What makes LUNA with 2.5 grams prebiotics unique is all in its formulation. These are the first nationally available bars with prebiotics in its category.

Five grams or more of prebiotic fiber can increase beneficial bacteria in the gut, supporting digestive health, studies show.

“Made with organic oats and no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors, LUNA with 2.5 grams prebiotics is gluten-free, delivers 8 grams of plant protein and is a good source of fiber — including 2.5 grams of beneficial prebiotic fiber to help increase the good bacteria in your gut,” said Becca Hart, LUNA Brand Manager.

Aside from being a good source of fiber, LUNA with 2.5g prebiotics boast non-GMO.

Prebiotics differ from the more commonly known probiotics in that prebiotics are plant fibers that feed the good bacteria that live in the gut, whereas probiotics are living microorganisms that add to that good bacteria. While probiotics are commonly found in foods such as yogurt, cottage cheese and sourdough, prebiotics can be attained by eating fibers found in whole grains, some fruits and some vegetables. Probiotics’ sensitivity to heat has made it difficult for bars and other baked goods to jump on the gut health trend, but prebiotics offer a path.

Of course, one of the most common challenges when increasing the healthfulness of a product is that there will be an impact on taste. As always, taste remains the number one priority consumers have for buying food, regardless of what other trends they may be focusing on.

“When developing LUNA with 2.5 grams prebiotics, we had to ensure that we not only offered something new, but also held the product up to our high standards, delivering on both taste and texture as well as the prebiotic benefit,” said Ms. Hart.

LUNA with 2.5 grams prebiotics are available in two flavors inspired by LUNA’s best-selling flavor, LemonZest.

The Wild Cherry variety combines the sweetness of cherry and the zing of tart, with pieces of real dried fruit and a creamy vanilla coating. Tangerine Zest blends a creamy vanilla coating with “bursts of bright, juicy tangerine citrus with real fruit zest,” similar to the tart-sweet balance of LemonZest, said Ms. Hart.

LUNA with 2.5 grams prebiotics come in packs of 6 for $5.99 or packs of 10 for $13.99. “It’s a crave-worthy snack/better-for-you treat that you can feel good about eating.”