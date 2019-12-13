ST. LOUIS — Bunge has launched a new tool that enables customers in North America to receive real-time snapshots of grain prices while creating cash grain contracts online and on-the-go 24 hours a day.

“We know that pricing precision matters when farmers are deciding when to sell their crop and typical services have delays of 10 minutes or more,” said Rob Huston, customer solutions and services manager for Bunge in North America. “With Real-Time Snapshots, users can see where market prices are within seconds of the moment, they take action.”

The new feature is the latest addition in Bunge’s digital tools. Either online via www.bungeservices.com or using the Bunge Mobile App, ag professionals can access open contracts 24/7 to track bushels, futures, basis, cash bids, shipments, payments and more.

The Bunge Mobile App also connects users to local facilities and grain bids and shows custom alerts for agricultural market updates, including commentary, weather and news — all presented through a simple, and comprehensive mobile-friendly interface.

“We’re committed to helping ag professionals pursue grain marketing opportunities more efficiently through technology,” said Brett Caplice, commercial director, North American Grains at Bunge. “Our expanded app delivers key information and data that helps drive decisions and maximize results.”

The Bunge Mobile app is available for download from Apple App Store or on Google Play. For Bunge Mobile app details, visit: https://bungenorthamerica.com/bunge-mobile.