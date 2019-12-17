WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) is planning to move its office. The National Wheat Foundation (N.W.F.), NAWG’s educational counterpart, has owned the current building since 1978, and NAWG has been its tenant for nearly that long.

The N.W.F. has decided to sell the building to keep pace with NAWG’s rising presence in Washington.

“The National Wheat Foundation recognized that selling the building was in the best interest for wheat growers,” said Chandler Goule, executive director of the N.W.F. “The foundation spent nearly a year deciding the next best steps for the building but was certain that NAWG’s new location must be located on Capitol Hill to continue their strong representation for wheat growers.”

NAWG will be moving on Jan. 4, 2020. Complete details with its official suite number will be announced in early January 2020.

