MISSOULA, MONT. — TSI Group Ltd. has acquired Metabolic Technologies LLC, the company that discovered beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate (HMB), an ingredient in sports nutrition products such as nutrition bars, ready-to-drink beverages and supplements.

The acquisition integrates TSI’s HMB production and global sales and business development capabilities with MTI’s intellectual property portfolio and clinical research and development capabilities. MTI, Ames, Iowa, discovered HMB in the early 1990s. The muscle health ingredient, sold as myHMB, provides benefits through a dual mechanism that builds muscle mass and strength while preserving muscle as people age, said Shawn Baier, chief operating officer for MTI.

“This acquisition allows us to drastically expand our global market reach and access through globally aligned technical and commercial teams,” said Larry Kobl, president of TSI USA. “We are implementing an aggressive plan that expands myHMB market awareness and education with key brand partners who are highly motivated to take advantage of this untapped growth opportunity.

“Musculoskeletal joint and bone health categories are mature, multi-billion-dollar categories for food and supplement brands while the muscle health category remains in its infancy. Muscle health awareness and its importance is just now starting to emerge, especially for the aging population.”