PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods, Inc.’s Green Giant brand is entering the frozen bread category with the launch of Cauliflower Breadsticks.

Available in original and garlic flavors, Green Giant Frozen Cauliflower Breadsticks are gluten-free and made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Both varieties come in six-packs containing 110 to 120 calories per serving.

The breadsticks join Green Giant’s growing Veggie Swap-Ins lineup, which features plant-forward spins on frozen tater tots, pizza crusts, noodles and more.

“Our Green Giant Veggie Swap-Ins line continues to grow in popularity as families look for more opportunities to eat veggies in place of pasta, potatoes and rice,” said Kristen Thompson, brand director at Green Giant. “Green Giant Cauliflower Breadsticks is a logical next step as they are the perfect way to add more veggies to an appetizer or meal. They are also a fantastic option for consumers in need of a gluten-free bread alternative.”

The frozen breadsticks will launch nationwide in September.