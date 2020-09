To provide bakers with dairy-free flavor options, Butter Buds introduced Non-Dairy Concentrated Dairy Flavors. These concentrated powders combine maltodextrin, sunflower oil and rice starch to provide butter and cream flavors without the risk of dairy allergens. Not only do they mask off-flavors, but they are also low in fat and cholesterol and are kosher and halal.

(262) 598-9900 • www.butterbuds.com