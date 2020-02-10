KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing Co. on Oct. 2 announced G. Michael Gude has been named interim publisher of Baking & Snack magazine. Additionally, Dan Malovany has been named interim editor of the publication.

Mr. Gude and Mr. Malovany were named to the interim positions with the departure from the company of Paul Lattan as publisher and Joanie Spencer as editor to pursue other interests.

Mr. Gude, who also serves as publisher of Milling & Baking News and Food Business News magazines, has been with Sosland Publishing since 1980 and spent several years as publisher of Baking & Snack.

The monthly publication focuses on equipment and ingredient technology, plant features and industry trends.

“Mike and Dan are highly-respected, highly-experienced industry professionals, and our editorial and sales teams are unmatched,” said Charles S. Sosland, chief executive officer of Sosland Publishing Co. “Baking & Snack’s readers and advertisers can continue to count on the highest quality industry coverage and marketing opportunities the publication has delivered for nearly 40 years.”

The Baking & Snack editorial staff has more than 50 years’ combined experience covering the baking industry and includes: