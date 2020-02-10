KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing Co. on Oct. 2 announced G. Michael Gude has been named interim publisher of Baking & Snack magazine. Additionally, Dan Malovany has been named interim editor of the publication.
Mr. Gude and Mr. Malovany were named to the interim positions with the departure from the company of Paul Lattan as publisher and Joanie Spencer as editor to pursue other interests.
Mr. Gude, who also serves as publisher of Milling & Baking News and Food Business News magazines, has been with Sosland Publishing since 1980 and spent several years as publisher of Baking & Snack.
The monthly publication focuses on equipment and ingredient technology, plant features and industry trends.
“Mike and Dan are highly-respected, highly-experienced industry professionals, and our editorial and sales teams are unmatched,” said Charles S. Sosland, chief executive officer of Sosland Publishing Co. “Baking & Snack’s readers and advertisers can continue to count on the highest quality industry coverage and marketing opportunities the publication has delivered for nearly 40 years.”
The Baking & Snack editorial staff has more than 50 years’ combined experience covering the baking industry and includes:
- Mr. Malovany, who most recently was editorial director of Baking & Snack, has been with Sosland Publishing Co. for more than 10 years and has covered the wholesale baking industry for longer than 30 years. He is a past editor of the publication.
- Charlotte Atchley is senior editor at Baking & Snack, a position she has held since 2014. Ms. Atchley joined the magazine in 2011 as assistant editor and also was associate editor in 2013 before assuming her current role.
- Nico Roesler, managing editor, joined the Baking & Snack team as the IBIE editor in 2016 and managed all special projects relating to IBIE 2016.
- Anna Wiber is digital media editor of Baking & Snack. She has been at Sosland Publishing Company since 2014, covering both the retail and wholesale baking industry.