Rheon’s compound nozzle ultrasonic slicer is easily mounted to its co-extrusion machine, the Cornucopia KN551, and extrudes up to four different materials at one time. The slicer mounts horizontally to allow materials such as cookie dough to be sliced at any thickness as it exits the machine. Because it is ultrasonic with microscopic vibration (amplitude 90-100 µm), it can slice cleanly at up to 100 strokes per minute through particulates such as nuts and chips without distortion to the shape or image.

