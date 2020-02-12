Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The final episode of Since Sliced Bread’s fourth season continues its conversation with Marjorie Hellmer, president of Cypress Research Associates. Ms. Hellmer dives into some best practices bakeries can implement in order to retain their workforce.

“Aside from these extraordinary times, when I think about some of the great approaches used by bakeries to attract and retain quality employees, there’s no single magic bullet,” she explained. “It’s by using a host of strategies and programs.”

Ms. Hellmer details what some of those strategies and programs could be, some of which were exemplified by the bakeries interviewed throughout season four. Learn what millennials want as well as how some of these strategies have even been adapted to work during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

