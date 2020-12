To provide bakers a gluten-free organic option, American Key Food Products introduced an organic version of King Lion Premium Cassava Flour. The flour is made through AKFP’s proprietary milling process without chemical additives and has the same functionality as its conventional cassava flour. The flour is gluten- and grain-free and is non-GMO verified. It can be used to make a variety of baked foods and extruded snacks.

