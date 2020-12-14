ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Almark Foods, which offers hard-cooked and deviled egg products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Almark’s portfolio of conventional, organic and cage-free egg products are supplied to retail outlets and foodservice distributors nationwide. Based in Gainesville, Ga., the company operates facilities in Yuma, Ariz., and New Market, Tenn.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, Almark will be combined with Post’s Michael Foods egg business. The financial results of Almark are expected to be split between Post’s Foodservice and Refrigerated Retail segments, Post said.

“Almark Foods grew the retail hard-boiled egg business into a category leader, and we are pleased that Michael Foods will be able to take this business to the next level,” said Rick Anderson, chief executive officer of Almark Foods.

Artisan Kitchens, a current division of Almark Foods, is not being acquired as part of the transaction and will continue to be employee owned, Almark said.

The planned acquisition of Almark Foods follows Post’s announcement on Dec. 7 that it intended to acquire the Peter Pan peanut butter brand from Conagra Brands, Inc. The transaction also is expected to be completed in the first calendar quarter of 2021.