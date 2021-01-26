PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Robert M. Radano, who got his start at J&J Snack Foods Corp. back in 1972 as a part-time truck driver, will retire from the company on March 31. Mr. Radano has been senior vice president and chief operating officer at J&J Snack Foods since 1996. The company said it has begun a search for a new COO.

“The company is thoroughly indebted and grateful to Bob for his many years of dedication and service to J&J,” said Dan Fachner, president of J&J Snack Foods. “Shortly after graduating from Villanova University, Bob joined J&J in 1972 as a part-time truck driver and quickly rose through the ranks of the organization. Everyone within the company is thankful to Bob for his contributions in building and growing the company. Naming all of his accomplishments would be impossible. Simply stated, Bob was integral to the business that J&J is today.”