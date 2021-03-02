ST. LOUIS – Troy Boutte was promoted to vice president of innovation and bakery ingredients at AB Mauri North America.

Mr. Boutte joined AB Mauri as director of innovation in 2019. In that role, he led the bakery and fermentation science laboratory at bakingHUB in St. Louis’s Cortex Innovation Community.

In his new role as vice president, Mr. Boutte will oversee the development and implementation of new products, as well as lead the baking ingredient innovation team.

“Since joining our team, Troy has played a key role leading our innovation efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers and today’s consumers,” said Brent Fenton, president, AB Mauri North America. “He brings tremendous experience and a proven track record to this critical position, and we’re excited he’s leading these efforts in finding solutions to the challenges bakers face.”

He has spent more than 25 years in the food industry. Prior to joining AB Mauri, Mr. Boutte spent 8 years at Dupont Danisco as the principal scientist and group manager for the bakery, sales, and application group. Before that, he spent 12 years as a director of bakery and emulsifier ingredients and senior scientist at Caravan Ingredients.

He holds a PhD in food science from Washington State University and a MSc. in human nutrition from Louisiana State University.