BAY CITY, MICH. — Ernest Flegenheimer, former president and chief executive officer of The Michigan Sugar Co. from 1963 to 1993, died Feb. 2. He was 94 years old.

Mr. Flegenheimer was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Zurich, Switzerland, the son of Albert and Helen (Stern) Flegenheimer, with Albert called a pioneer in the sugar industry. Ernest came to the United States in 1942 and was naturalized in 1943.

He began his career in 1950 in New York City and worked for Menominee Sugar Co. in Green Bay, Wis., from 1954 to 1962 before joining the Michigan Sugar Co. in 1963. During his 30 years at The Michigan Sugar Co. he oversaw the transformation of the company’s facilities.

Mr. Flegenheimer was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie. Survivors include two sons, Eric and Mark (current president and CEO of The Michigan Sugar Co.), and two daughters, Ellen and Lauren.

“Ernest will always be a beloved member of the Michigan Sugar family and we know his impact went far beyond our footprint,” the company said. “Simply put, Ernest influenced and touched countless people during his life and career.”

The Michigan Sugar Co. gives the Ernest Flegenheimer Award annually to honor an employee for outstanding wisdom, integrity and character.