High capacity, high stroke-rate production of top-quality products at a minimum noise level are just a few of the advantages of the Multitwist from Fritsch, a Multivac company. A single Multitwist can produce 2,000 pretzels per hour. For industrial pretzel production, up to 10 parallel modules can be set up, increasing the output to up to 20,000 pretzels per hour.

(816) 891-0555 • www.fritsch-group.com/en