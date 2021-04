The Exact Mixing HDX Continuous Mixer from Reading Bakery Systems is designed specifically to manufacture highly developed dough at low temperatures. A two-stage system, the HDX Mixer combines all ingredients into a uniform mass with a twin-screw mixer in the first stage. In the second, the dough is kneaded to the proper development level with a single-screw mixer.

