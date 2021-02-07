CHARLEROI, PA. — Quality Pasta Company, LLC, a producer of pasta dinners and side dishes, announced it will invest $13.3 million to lease and upgrade an 89,540-square-foot facility in Merrillville, Ind.

As part of the investment, Quality Pasta said it will add high-speed packaging lines, which will enable the company to increase capacity, add new customers and ramp up innovation for the retail and consumer packaged goods market.

The Merrillville location will be the company’s second production facility in the United States when it becomes operational later this year and will create 70 new jobs by the end of 2024. Quality Pasta currently employs more than 50 full-time associates at its plant in Charleroi.

“We are proud to embark on this expansion to bring new capacity to the market and especially proud to do this after more than a year operating in a pandemic,” said Paul A. DeStefano, president. “The demand for our products and services remains strong, and we will continue to meet the needs of our customers with the highest quality, most innovative products available. The new plant and team in Merrillville will be a great compliment to our Charleroi, Pa., facility and team to help deliver more great products to the market.”

Founded in 2013, Quality Pasta produces a variety of pasta and side dish products, from traditional macaroni and cheese to creamy rice sides. The company is best known for Muscle Mac, its proprietary high-protein macaroni and cheese brand. Muscle Mac is available in stores nationwide and locally in Meijer, Walmart, Jewel-Osco, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe, as well as online.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered the company up to $525,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The town of Merrillville also approved incentives.