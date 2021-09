The Dual Baker-Bot robotic decorator from Apex Motion Control can decorate everything from cakes to cookies and cupcakes. Top rosettes, bordering swirls, drizzle and writing can easily be set up using the touch screen drawing pad. Aside from consistent, continual decorating, the Dual Baker-Bot robotic decorator also helps with labor shortages and repetitive strain injuries.

