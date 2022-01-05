TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — Gil Horsky has been promoted to senior director of ventures for SnackFutures, the innovation and venture hub of Mondelez International, Inc.

Mr. Horsky has been with Mondelez for more than 11 years, most recently as global innovations director of SnackFutures for the past three years. Earlier, he was global director of marketing and innovation for biscuits; global innovation platform lead for chocolate; and senior innovation manager for global chocolate.

Before joining Mondelez he was director of Torr FoodTech. He also spent four years at PepsiCo, Inc. as a marketing manager of innovation and brand manager. He began his career as a brand management intern at Nestle.

He received a bachelor’s degree in political science at Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in marketing and finance at Northwestern University — Kellogg School of Management.

Mr. Horsky recently identified the three issues he expects to impact the snacks category going forward as part of a Nov. 29, 2021, virtual fireside chat at Fi Europe.