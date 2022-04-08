URBANA, OHIO — Jason Tingley has been promoted to president of American Pan and Chicago Metallic, divisions of Bundy Baking Solutions. In addition to his new role for US operations, he will have an advisory role for all Bundy Baking Solutions global pan operations.

Mr. Tingley has been with the company for more than 30 years, holding a variety of positions in tool and die, design and engineering. He most recently was vice president of American Pan. He holds several patents for the company’s products, including ePAN designs, TabLock trays, Uni-Lock baguette pans and StayFlat and NSF sheet pans.

“Jason’s ingenuity has been essential to the growth of American Pan, leading both operations and product development,” said Gilbert Bundy, chief executive officer of Bundy Baking Solutions. “As president of American Pan and Chicago Metallic, Jason will work closely with both companies’ production and sales teams to ensure consistent and efficient processes across the organizations, promote new product and customer opportunities, and maintain the level of quality and service that our companies are known for.”

American Pan offers custom bakeware solutions while Chicago Metallic manufactures more than 300 different stock bakeware items for commercial bakeries and foodservice operations and ships to customers worldwide.