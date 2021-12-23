URBANA, ILL. — Jeramiah Stocksdale has joined Chicago Metallic as national account manager. In his new role, Mr. Stocksdale will be responsible for recruiting new business from national chain restaurants. He also will work with Chicago Metallic’s outside representative groups and grow relationships and sales with multi-unit foodservice operations.

Prior to joining Chicago Metallic, Mr. Stocksdale was sales manager at The Hall Co. for six years. Earlier, he was owner of The Sprinkler Techs and also has worked as vice president of national sales at Pakems and national sales manager at Outdoor Edge Cutlery Corp.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business management at Urbana University.

Chicago Metallic is part of Bundy Baking Solutions, a global manufacturer of baking pans and equipment.