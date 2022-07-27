CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell Soup Co. announced that Bennett Dorrance has decided to retire from the company’s board of directors.

Mr. Dorrance is the grandson of John T. Dorrance, PhD, the inventor of condensed soup and president of the company from 1914-30, and the son of John T. Dorrance Jr., a former chair of the company from 1962-84. As a major shareholder, Mr. Dorrance provided extensive knowledge of Campbell’s history, organization and culture to his work on the board. As the managing director and co-founder of the real estate development firm, DMB Associates, he also delivered business, entrepreneurial and operational expertise to the company.

“Bennet’s commitment to Campbell’s heritage, to our purpose and values, and to our iconic brands has been extraordinary,” said Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer. “As a long-term shareholder, Bennett has been dedicated to the success of the business and continuing the legacy of his grandfather and father as a steward of Campbell’s long-term interests. His positive impact on the company will last far beyond his tenure on the board.”

He was the longest-serving member of Campbell Soup’s board of directors at 33 years. He was elected to the board in 1989, was vice chairman from 1993-96 and has been a member of all the board’s standing committees. Most recently, Mr. Dorrance was a member of the board’s compensation and organization and governance committees.

“Since joining the board, Bennett has helped to grow and protect Campbell’s legacy and guide management through many chapters,” said Keith R. McLoughlin, chair of the board. “On behalf of Campbell and my fellow board members, we thank him for his many contributions to the company and wish him and his family the very best in retirement.”

In connection with the retirement, Mr. Dorrance’s son, Bennett Dorrance Jr., has been elected to the board. Mr. Dorrance Jr. is a managing director for the DFE Trust Co. and vice president of the Dorrance Family Foundation, which supports education, natural resource conservation and programs that improve quality of life in Arizona, California and Hawaii.