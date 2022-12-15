WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 3.3¢ per lb in November, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread also increased 3.3¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 184.7¢, up 3.3¢ per lb from October and up 30¢ from November 2021.

At 241.9¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 3.3¢ per lb from October and up 32.5¢ per lb from November 2021.

The national average price of family flour in November was 52.4¢, down 1¢ from October but up 13.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in November was 142.8¢ per lb, up 7.9¢ from October and up 33.5¢ from November 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 494.2¢ per lb, up 7.3¢ from October and up 94.3¢ from November 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in November was 96.3¢, unchanged from October and up 11.9¢ from November 2021.