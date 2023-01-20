WASHINGTON — Twenty experts have been appointed to serve on the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee.

The independent advisory committee will review scientific evidence on topics and questions identified by the US Department of Agriculture and the US Department of Health and Human Services. The committee then will provide a report that, along with public and agency comments, will help inform the USDA and the HHS in developing the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. More information may be found here.

The committee will hold a public meeting Feb. 9-10. Throughout the committee’s deliberations, the public and other stakeholders will be encouraged to provide comments and feedback.

The review process for the next edition of the Dietary Guidelines will examine the relationship between diet and health across all life stages and will use a health equity lens throughout its evidence review to ensure factors such as socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity and culture are described and considered to the greatest extent possible based on the information provided in the scientific literature and data.

“Diet-related diseases are on the rise across all age groups, and we must rise to the challenge by providing nutrition guidance that people from all walks of life can tailor to meet their needs,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We are fortunate to have a committee of nutrition experts who will provide science-driven recommendations with health equity in mind. I am confident this committee will provide our departments with evidence-based recommendations that help all Americans achieve better nutrition and health.”

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated every five years and serve as the cornerstone of federal nutrition programs and policies.

“The recent White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health underscored the need to understand the science of nutrition and the role that social structures play when it comes to people eating healthy food,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The advisory committee’s work will play an instrumental role in that effort, and in helping HHS and USDA improve the health and well-being of all Americans.”

The scientific advisory committee includes:

• Steven Abrams, MD, of the University of Texas at Austin

• Cheryl Anderson, PhD, of the University of California San Diego

• Aline Andres, PhD, of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

• Sarah Booth, PhD, of Tufts University

• Carol Byrd-Bredbenner, PhD, of Rutgers University

• Andrea Deierlein, PhD, of New York University

• Heather Eicher-Miller, PhD, of Purdue University

• Jennifer Orlet Fisher, PhD, of Temple University

• Teresa Fung, ScD, RD, of Simmons University

• Christopher Gardner, PhD, of Stanford University

• Edward Giovannucci, MD, of Harvard University

• Deanna Hoelscher, PhD, of the University of Texas at Austin

• Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan, PhD, of Oklahoma State University

• Angela Odoms-Young, PhD, of Cornell University

• Cristina Palacios, PhD, of Florida International University

• Hollie Raynor, PhD, of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville

• Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, of Harvard University

• Sameera Talegawkar, PhD, of George Washington University

• Christopher Taylor, PhD, of The Ohio State University

• Deirdre Tobias, ScD, of Harvard University