MILFORD, CONN. — Subway exceeded 2022 global expectations and now has eight consecutive quarters of positive sales, the Milford-based company said Feb. 2. New product introductions and growth in digital and non-traditional channels drove the sales momentum.

Globally, same-store sales in 2022 increased 9% when compared to 2021 and 29% when compared to 2020. Digital sales grew by double-digit percentages and have more than tripled since 2019.

“As part of our journey to transform the brand, we are improving across every aspect of our business, and, after two years of record sales results, we can confidently say that Subway is getting its swagger back,” said John Chidsey, chief executive officer of Subway. “Across every region, the team’s efforts have set the stage for another year of strategic and profitable growth and exciting enhancements to our guest experience.”

In North America, same-store sales in 2022 increased nearly 8% when compared to 2021. The Subway Series, a new menu with sandwiches ordered by name and number, launched in the Unites States, which has over 20,000 Subway restaurants.

Subway refreshed its catering program, elevated its digital capabilities and expanded a rollout of non-traditional platforms such as Subway Grab & Go and smart fridges. In North America, Subway remodeled 2,600 restaurants in 2022 and plans to remodel another 3,600 this year. In Canada, Subway launched a version of Eat Fresh Refresh.

