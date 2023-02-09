CHICAGO — Alexandre Zigliara has been named president of Clif Bar. He succeeds Sally Grimes, who has served as Clif Bar’s chief executive officer since May 2020 but will be stepping down at the end of February.

“Sally is an incredible business leader,” said Laurie Guzzinati, vice president of corporate and government affairs for North America at Mondelez. “She and Alex have had a very collaborative relationship in supporting the integration and continue to work closely together.”

Mr. Zigliara had been leading the global integration of Clif Bar since the company was acquired by Mondelez International, Inc. for $2.9 billion in August 2022. Earlier, he spent a year as senior vice president and general manager of strategic growth channels at Mondelez.

Prior to Mondelez, Mr. Zigliara spent more than 17 years at The Coca-Cola Co. in a variety of leadership roles throughout the world, including president and general manager of the company’s operations in Italy and Albania. He began his career as a wine category manager at Brown-Forman.

He received a bachelor’s degree at Lycee de Vernon, a master’s degree in marketing at the University of Utah — David Eccles School of Business and master’s degree in business administration at Ecole Superieure de Commerce Et de Management.

“I am humbled by the honor to lead such a talented team with such a deep passion for Clif’s purpose and culture and raising the bar,” Mr. Zigliara noted in a LinkedIn posting. “I am super excited for us to take this very special brand and business to new heights.”

Ms. Guzzinati said a new leadership team for Clif Bar was announced internally in January, and several other Clif Bar executives are transitioning out of the business. The new leaders will be introduced over the next few months.

“I would highlight that the leadership team moving forward for the business absolutely has a number of individuals who have been incredible talent within the Clif organization who will continue on to help carry the Clif business moving forward,” Ms. Guzzinati said.