AUSTIN, TEXAS — Better-for-you foods manufacturer Wella has acquired Austin-based Thunderbird, a maker of nutrition bars. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is an extension of the two companies’ partnership, which began last year when Wella signed on as Thunderbird’s co-packer.

Thunderbird was founded in 2010 by two triathletes. The premise for the creation of the company was “simple, real food is all that’s needed to make a delicious bar.” The bars are 100% soy free, dairy free, gluten-free and contain no added sugar.

Today, the company offers a variety of plant-based bars in flavors including chocolate almond butter sea salt, chocolate coconut cream, hazelnut coffee maca, cashew fig carrot, pecan goji pistachio, Texas maple pecan and cherry hemp turmeric.

“We could not be more thrilled about adding Thunderbird to our family,” said Deborah Nease, founder and chief executive officer of Wella. “We’ve always been about making real foods that taste amazing, now our table is growing and we’re hungrier than ever.”

Founded in 2020, Wella offers snacks and breakfast foods that “bridge the gap between ‘better-for-you’ and convenience,” according to the company.

Wella’s portfolio includes grain-free cereal (available in cups, packets and pouches), nut butter bars, collagen bars, “superfood” bars and Super Omega Squares.