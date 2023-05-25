VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Stephanie Pullings Hart has been named deputy head of operations at Nestle SA, effective July 1. She will succeed Magdi Batato, who is set to retire after a 30-plus-year career at Nestle.

Ms. Pullings Hart is currently senior vice president of operations at Warby Parker, where she is responsible for manufacturing, supply chain and customer experience. Prior to Warby Parker, she was senior vice president of global operations for Beyond Meat. Earlier, she was with Nestle for 23 years, with roles of increasing responsibility in manufacturing, factory management, supply chain, research and development and human resources. She worked in several of the company’s businesses and across multiple continents.

Ms. Pullings Hart officially will take over as head of operations and join the executive board on Jan. 1, 2024. Also at that time, Mr. Batato will retire. During his Nestle career, Mr. Batato has held various roles across three different continents. He currently is responsible for the operations of hundreds of Nestle facilities across the world and oversees the company’s procurement and logistics areas while also leading Nestle’s sustainability efforts.

“On behalf of our board of directors and our executive board, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Magdi for his many contributions to Nestle,” said Mark Schneider, chief executive officer. “We wish him all the best for this next chapter. At the same time, we are delighted that Stephanie is returning to Nestle. With her appointment, we are gaining a highly qualified leader with extensive experience across all areas of operations, and a proven track record in growing businesses. Her highly entrepreneurial and digital experience combined with her knowledge of Nestle make her the ideal leader to take us forward.”