ATCHISON, KAN. — MGP Ingredients, Inc. has hired Amit Sharma as vice president of investor relations. He will oversee all aspects of the company’s investor relations program, including developing and executing strategies to effectively communicate MGPI’s vision, performance, and growth prospects to the investment community.

Sharma joins MGPI from Hostess Brands, Inc., where he was vice president of investor relations. Prior to Hostess he was executive director of food and foodservice at Rabobank. Previously, he was a director in sell-side research at BMO Capital Markets, covering food and beverage companies for nearly 14 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amit to our team,” said David Bratcher, president and chief executive officer of MGPI. “His extensive experience and proven track record in investor relations will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives and enhance our communication with the financial community.”

Sharma received a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Delhi University in New Delhi, India, and a master’s degree in business administration at Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in New York City. He is a chartered financial analyst.