PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Keebler and Kinder Joy, subsidiaries of Ferrero North America, have both released products inspired by the upcoming film, “Despicable Me 4,” produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination. Keebler’s Despicable Me 4 Fudge Stripes and Kinder Joy’s Despicable Me 4 Eggs are now available at nationwide retailers.

“Keebler is all about creating magic for families, and what better way to do so than by teaming up with Illumination to celebrate ‘Despicable Me 4,’ the newest chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing, Keebler brand. “We’re excited to put a fun spin on our beloved Fudge Stripes and give families new and delicious ways to make memories this summer.”

The Keebler Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes feature marshmallow-flavored fudge drizzle, while the Kinder Joy eggs contain cocoa and sweet cream with crispy wafer bits. Both are available for a limited time only.

“Kinder Joy is all about special bonding moments between families, which is why we’re excited to bring parents this new and fun way to surprise their children,” said Amber Hasinger, vice president of marketing, Kinder Joy USA.