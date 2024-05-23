LOS ANGELES — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has agreed to a “substantial” multi-year order with Los Angeles-based electric truck manufacturer Harbinger for electric vehicles to use in its Bimbo Bakeries USA subsidiary’s fleet.

Harbinger said BBU’s vehicles are intended for upfit into walk-in vans, which commonly are referred to as “step vans.” Harbinger said the vehicles are designed for 20-year, 450,000-mile service life, one-hour DC fast-charging capability and passenger vehicle-like handling and ride comfort. The electric vehicles also feature an 800V liquid cooled battery system, with capacity scalable in 35kWh increments up to a 200-plus mile range.

“Aligned with Grupo Bimbo’s Purpose of Nourishing a Better World, Bimbo Bakeries USA has multiple carbon reduction strategies to meet their commitment of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Christopher Wolfe, senior director of sustainability at BBU. “Partnering with Harbinger to expand our robust fleet of alternatively fueled vehicles is an important step in reducing our carbon emissions and dependencies on fossil fuels.”

Last fall, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV said it would double its electric delivery vehicle fleet in Mexico from 1,168 to 2,508 by the end of 2023 as part of its goals to reduce direct and indirect carbon dioxide emissions to 50% by 2030 and become a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050.

Grupo Bimbo said the new vehicles, which are powered by 100% renewable electricity, and are slowly being incorporated into Grupo Bimbo’s operation in different Mexican cities, will stop the emission of 6,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere, which is equal to planting and maintaining 250,000 trees.