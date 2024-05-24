NASHVILLE, TENN. — Hearthside Food Solutions plans to close its plant in Nashville. The announcement was made as part of a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed May 16 with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

“As the leading contract food manufacturer, we are constantly evaluating opportunities to optimize our production network across our packaging segments to better position our company to meet the needs of our customers,” Hearthside Food said. “As such, we announced plans to wind down operations in our Nashville, Tenn., plant, effective July 15, 2024. This difficult decision follows careful consideration of various factors, including market demand, operational efficiency and costs. We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of the team at the Nashville plant, and our top priority is supporting all employees during this transition.”

Hearthside Food acquired the Nashville facility as part of its acquisition of Standard Functional Foods Group Inc. in November 2017. The plant primarily makes nutrition and energy bars.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., Hearthside Food Solutions is a contract manufacturer and producer of baked foods, snacks, nutrition bars, frozen, refrigerated, and fresh sandwiches/entrees, and a full-service provider of food packaging services for many of the world’s top brands. The company is also the industry’s largest private bakery. Hearthside’s production network operates 43 facilities, including 4 in Europe, with a workforce of 12,000.