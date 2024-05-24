NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Icee Co., a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., has introduced a Froot Loops flavor in partnership with WK Kellogg Co. The new flavor, inspired by the cereal, is now available at select retailers nationwide, including Maverik and Meijer Gas.

“Icee and Froot Loops are beloved brands that instantly transport you to childhood and make everyday moments special,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing for The Icee Co. “As more people are seeking products that evoke nostalgia and fun, partnering with WK Kellogg Co to offer a new Froot Loops flavored Icee was a natural fit.”

The Froot Loops Icee flavor will continue to roll out to additional stores and entertainment venues this summer, including Target, Wesco and other retailers.

"We are delighted to partner with The Icee Co. on this new flavor,” said Laura Newman, vice president of brand marketing at WK Kellogg Co. “This partnership is more than just a fusion of the fruity flavors in a new format: it’s a trip down memory lane with two nostalgic brands. Fans of Icee and Froot Loops will love every sip of this iconic flavor.”