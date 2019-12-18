KANSAS CITY — Dairy Farmers of America (D.F.A.) has merged its ingredients division, which includes dairy powders, dairy food ingredients, DairiConcepts and Berkshire Dairy, to form D.F.A. Ingredients Solutions. The new entity will provide such ingredients as cheese, sweetened condensed milk, butter solutions, milk and nutritional powders, seasoning blends, dairy concentrates and flavors.

“Through our division, we are connecting our family farm-owners to consumers around the world through our portfolio of diverse dairy-based ingredients,” said Martin Bates, senior vice-president and chief operating officer for D.F.A. Ingredient Solutions. “Working as one team allows us to be customer-focused and provide them with a seamless, efficient experience.”

As part of the roll out, the company has created a new web site at www.dfaingredients.com.