CHICAGO — Tate & Lyle has added three starches made from non-G.M.O. dent corn to its portfolio of Non-GMO Project verified ingredients. Non-G.M.O. corn is difficult to source since the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated 92% of the acres planted to corn in the United States in 2019 were biotech varieties, meaning they could not qualify as non-G.M.O.

Merizet 100 NG, a bulking starch, helps optimize texture attributes in baked foods, snacks, sauces and dressings, according to Tate & Lyle. Thingum 107 NG and Briogel 1082 NG, both gelling starches, help optimize texture in jelly confections and process cheese.

London-based Tate & Lyle, which has a U.S. office in Chicago, cites Mintel data showing non-G.M.O. claims in new products rising 13% between 2014 and 2018 and Nielsen data showing products promoted for being non-G.M.O. representing $11 billion in sales in the United States.