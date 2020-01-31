LA FARGE, WIS. —Ty Brannen has been named executive vice-president of supply chain at Organic Valley. He joins the farmer-owned cooperative and consumer brand alongside Staci Kring, who was appointed chief revenue officer.

Mr. Brannen and Ms. Kring bring a combined five decades of experience to the newly created roles.

Mr. Brannen held supply chain leadership positions at several companies, including PepsiCo, Inc., where he was production and product availability manager, and Nestle Waters, where he was vice-president of operations for North America. He most recently was senior vice-president of supply chain and operations at specialty cheese provider Emmi Roth, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group.

Ms. Kring joins Organic Valley from Fieldbrook Foods Corp., where she was senior vice-president of sales and customer solutions. She held a series of leadership roles at dairy giant Schreiber Foods before that, including vice-president, senior vice-president and executive vice-president of retail sales.

“Ty and Staci bring us proven leadership success that will help us improve our competitive position in a challenging market,” said Robert Kirchoff, chief executive officer at Organic Valley. “Their expertise will be extremely valuable as we work to maximize the value of the organic products grown by the farmers who own our cooperative.”