PURCHASE, N.Y. — Ten emerging food and beverage brands are joining PepsiCo’s second annual North America Greenhouse program. The start-ups will receive $20,000 in grant funding and participate in a six-month business program designed to accelerate their growth through personalized mentorship.
“PepsiCo’s Greenhouse program aims to accelerate growth for entrepreneurs who have built purpose-driven brands that are changing the way consumers eat and drink,” said Daniel Grubbs, managing director PepsiCo Ventures Group.
At the end of the program, one company will receive an additional $100,000 in funding based on its progress, level of collaboration and partnership with PepsiCo mentors and effective use of the original $20,000 grant. That company also will have the opportunity to continue partnering with PepsiCo to fuel further growth.
Last year’s winner was Hapi Drinks, an Austin, Texas-based maker of sugar-free drinks for children.
The 10 start-ups selected for the 2020 program are:
- Beauty Gourmet, a Boulder, Colo.-based company that places “beauty” nutrients into foods and beverages. The brand’s Glitter Teas contain 20 calories or less and feature ayurvedic, adaptogenic and antioxidant properties.
- Love Corn, a maker of healthy chips, pretzels and cracker alternatives. The Ho Ho Kus, N.J.-based company’s Premium Crunchy Corn brand is vegan, plant-based, gluten free and non-G.M.O. Project verified.
- MudLrk Snacks, LaPorte, Ind., which sells plant-based, whole food shiitake mushroom and jackfruit crisps. The products are available in ranch, Kansas City BBQ and siracha flavors and are packaged using proprietary compostable materials.
- NUMILK, a New York-based company offering machines and ingredients for grocery stores that allow customers to make their own fresh, plant-based milk in reusable bottles.
- Nuttee Bean Co., Miami, a maker of vegan, allergy-free and gluten-free whole roasted fava beans snacks. The products are available in wasabi and ginger, chili and lime, and salt and vinegar flavors.
- Shindig, L.L.C., a Milwaukee-based maker of fresh fruit and vegetable juices.
- Siren Snacks, a female-founded brand offering bite-sized, functional snacks. The San Francisco-based brand currently sells a line of plant-based rest and relaxation bites and organic energy bites.
- Spudsy, a Costa Mesa, Calif.-based maker of vegan sweet potato puffs. Its products are non-G.M.O., gluten-free and sourced in a way that reduces food waste.
- SUPERFRAU, Cambridge, Mass., which makes an electrolyte elixir by upcycling fresh liquid whey. The company’s sport drinks are infused with flavor extracts such as cucumber lime, lemon elderflower and peach mango.
- Synapse, an Atlanta-based maker of sparkling plant-based energy drinks made without caffeine or artificial ingredients.