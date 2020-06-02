PURCHASE, N.Y. — Ten emerging food and beverage brands are joining PepsiCo’s second annual North America Greenhouse program. The start-ups will receive $20,000 in grant funding and participate in a six-month business program designed to accelerate their growth through personalized mentorship.

“PepsiCo’s Greenhouse program aims to accelerate growth for entrepreneurs who have built purpose-driven brands that are changing the way consumers eat and drink,” said Daniel Grubbs, managing director PepsiCo Ventures Group.

At the end of the program, one company will receive an additional $100,000 in funding based on its progress, level of collaboration and partnership with PepsiCo mentors and effective use of the original $20,000 grant. That company also will have the opportunity to continue partnering with PepsiCo to fuel further growth.

Last year’s winner was Hapi Drinks, an Austin, Texas-based maker of sugar-free drinks for children.

The 10 start-ups selected for the 2020 program are: