PIGEON, MICH. — Cooperative Elevator Co. has reached an agreement to acquire the edible bean business of Omaha, Neb.-based Scoular Co.

Scoular’s edible beans business includes processing plants in St. Hilaire, Minn.; Plum Coulee and Morden, Man.; and receiving stations in Garske and Grafton, N.D.

Cooperative Elevator Co. produces bean varieties and offers the capability and expertise to process, package and ship large quantities of beans worldwide.

The transaction will allow Cooperative to expand its geographic footprint and Scoular to focus on its other core businesses.

According to Sosland Publishing Company’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, Scoular is the 11th largest company in North America in terms of grain storage capacity at 131 million tonnes.

Cooperative Elevator Co. is owned by 1,115 farmer producers and has been in business since 1915. It is headquartered in Pigeon and has 11 locations in Michigan and one in North Dakota.