HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has closed 28 outlet stores in the northeast United States. The closed stores include outlets in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

The baker of Arnold, Boboli, Entenmann’s, Lender’s Bagels, Sara Lee and Thomas baked foods said the closings come “after careful analysis and consideration.”

“Company processes have shifted and product will be redistributed to other locations,” BBU said. “Moving forward, we will focus on donating any limited extra product to local food bank partners. We appreciate all of our associates who worked at these stores and are taking steps to help ease them through this transition. Consumers can still enjoy their favorite baked goods and can find them by using our product locator.”