HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is building out its portfolio of portable breakfast offerings with new Thomas’ Pick Me Ups soft-baked oatmeal squares and Thomas’ Mini Croissants.

Thomas’ Pick Me Ups are bite-size, soft-baked oatmeal squares made with ingredients such as rolled oats, chocolate chips, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and cranberries. Available in trail mix and chocolate chip varieties, the oatmeal squares contain 13 to 14 grams of whole grains, 6 grams of fiber and 150 calories per pouch.

New Thomas’ Mini Croissants are made with mess-free, flakeless dough and come in a plain variety. Packaged in bags of 19 rolls, the croissants contain 180 calories, 3 grams of protein and 4 grams of sugar per three-piece serving.

“As innovators in the breakfast space, we aim to keep a close eye on current consumer trends to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our loyal customers,” said Eduardo Zarate, senior director of marketing for Thomas’. “Today, consumers rarely view breakfast as a sit-down meal occasion as busy schedules are filled with family, work and school-related activities. Our fans have been loud and clear about the importance of enjoying a breakfast on-the-go that they can feel good about, so we’re excited to introduce these two new delicious options.”